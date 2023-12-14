Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Bannock County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School - Corona at Pocatello High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.