Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bear Lake County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Bear Lake County, Idaho, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Green River, WY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
