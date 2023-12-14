Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blaine County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Blaine County, Idaho, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Blaine County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Challis High School at Carey School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Carey, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burley High School at Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Hailey, ID
- Conference: Great Basin (West)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
