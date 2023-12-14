In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Brian Dumoulin to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:17 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

