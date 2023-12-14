Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you reside in Canyon County, Idaho and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kamiah High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Senior High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Ridgevue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
