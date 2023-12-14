Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cassia County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cassia County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Cassia County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watersprings High School at Raft River Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Malta, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Fremont High School at Declo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Declo, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burley High School at Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Hailey, ID
- Conference: Great Basin (West)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
