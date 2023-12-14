On Thursday, Shaedon Sharpe will lead the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) into a home matchup with Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz (8-16) at Moda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center

Collin Sexton vs. Shaedon Sharpe Fantasy Comparison

Stat Collin Sexton Shaedon Sharpe Total Fantasy Pts 503.7 680.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 21 30.9 Fantasy Rank 56 134

Collin Sexton vs. Shaedon Sharpe Insights

Collin Sexton & the Jazz

Sexton provides the Jazz 13.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -202 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (23rd in NBA), and allow 120 per outing (25th in league).

Utah grabs 46.8 rebounds per game (third in league) while conceding 42.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

The Jazz make 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 35% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37%.

Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in league) while its opponents average 11.8.

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Sharpe posts 18.8 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.8 points per game with a -150 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) and give up 113.3 per contest (15th in the league).

The 40.7 rebounds per game Portland averages rank 28th in the league, and are 4.5 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents collect per outing.

The Trail Blazers connect on 12 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 10.6 per game their opponents make at a 33% rate.

Portland has committed 15 turnovers per game (26th in NBA action) while forcing 15.8 (second in the league).

Collin Sexton vs. Shaedon Sharpe Advanced Stats

Stat Collin Sexton Shaedon Sharpe Plus/Minus Per Game -1.8 -6.3 Usage Percentage 26.2% 22.9% True Shooting Pct 58.2% 55% Total Rebound Pct 7.1% 8.6% Assist Pct 25.7% 15.6%

