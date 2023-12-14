On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Devin Shore going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

Shore has no points on the power play.

Shore averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 6:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

