In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Eeli Tolvanen to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

Tolvanen has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (four shots).

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:24 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:13 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:02 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:31 Home W 7-1

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

