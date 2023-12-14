Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Franklin County, Idaho, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roy High School at Preston High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Preston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at West Side High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Preston High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Preston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minico High School at Preston High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Preston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.