On Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Utah Jazz (8-16). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Trail Blazers (-3.5) 228.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Trail Blazers (-3) 228.5 -144 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (scoring 106.5 points per game to rank 29th in the league while allowing 113.3 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a -150 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz's -202 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.6 points per game (23rd in NBA) while allowing 120 per contest (25th in league).

The teams combine to score 218.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 233.3 combined points per game, 4.8 more points than this contest's total.

Portland has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has covered 12 times in 24 matchups with a spread this year.

Jazz and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

