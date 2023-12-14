The Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) are welcoming in the Utah Jazz (6-13) for a matchup of Northwest Division foes at Moda Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins delivers 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for the Jazz.

The Jazz are receiving 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Keyonte George this season.

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.1% of his shots from the floor.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Collin Sexton is averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averages 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 13.1 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 59.1% from the field (10th in NBA).

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Walker puts up 7.2 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Jazz 104.7 Points Avg. 111.7 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 43.8% Field Goal % 44.5% 33.8% Three Point % 35.9%

