The Utah Jazz (8-16) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Trail Blazers -3.5 228.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 14 of 24 games this season.
  • Utah's average game total this season has been 231.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Utah has a 12-12-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win five times (25%) in those contests.
  • This season, Utah has won four of its 17 games, or 23.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Trail Blazers 5 22.7% 106.5 218.1 113.3 233.3 223.4
Jazz 14 58.3% 111.6 218.1 120 233.3 229.3

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total four times.
  • Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (9-3-0) than away (3-9-0).
  • The Jazz average only 1.7 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (113.3).
  • When it scores more than 113.3 points, Utah is 9-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 12-12 9-9 14-10
Trail Blazers 11-11 0-0 10-12

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Jazz Trail Blazers
111.6
Points Scored (PG)
 106.5
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
9-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-0
7-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-1
120
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
3-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-3
2-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5

