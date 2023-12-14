The Utah Jazz (8-16) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Trail Blazers -3.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 14 of 24 games this season.

Utah's average game total this season has been 231.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has a 12-12-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jazz have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win five times (25%) in those contests.

This season, Utah has won four of its 17 games, or 23.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Trail Blazers 5 22.7% 106.5 218.1 113.3 233.3 223.4 Jazz 14 58.3% 111.6 218.1 120 233.3 229.3

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (9-3-0) than away (3-9-0).

The Jazz average only 1.7 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (113.3).

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Utah is 9-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 12-12 9-9 14-10 Trail Blazers 11-11 0-0 10-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Jazz Trail Blazers 111.6 Points Scored (PG) 106.5 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 7-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 120 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.