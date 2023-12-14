The Utah Jazz (8-16) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) at Moda Center on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Jazz came out on top in their most recent matchup 117-113 against the Knicks on Wednesday. Collin Sexton's team-high 26 points paced the Jazz in the win.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG John Collins PF Out Illness 14.5 8.6 0.9 Keyonte George SG Questionable Ankle 10.9 3.0 5.0

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee), Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable (Knee), Jerami Grant: Out (Concussion), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Knee)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -3.5 228.5

