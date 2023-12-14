The Utah Jazz (8-16) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on December 14, 2023.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points below the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Utah is 3-1 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz's 111.6 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Utah is 7-5.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz score 118.1 points per game at home, 13.0 more than away (105.1). Defensively they concede 116.4 per game, 7.2 fewer points than away (123.6).

At home, Utah concedes 116.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 123.6.

At home the Jazz are averaging 27.2 assists per game, 1.0 more than away (26.2).

Jazz Injuries