How to Watch the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (8-16) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on December 14, 2023.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points below the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Utah is 3-1 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.
- The Jazz's 111.6 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.3 points, Utah is 7-5.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz score 118.1 points per game at home, 13.0 more than away (105.1). Defensively they concede 116.4 per game, 7.2 fewer points than away (123.6).
- At home, Utah concedes 116.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 123.6.
- At home the Jazz are averaging 27.2 assists per game, 1.0 more than away (26.2).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|John Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
|Keyonte George
|Out
|Ankle
