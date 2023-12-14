John Collins vs. Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) and Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz (8-16) collide with at Moda Center on Thursday, December 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Arena: Moda Center
John Collins vs. Shaedon Sharpe Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|John Collins
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Total Fantasy Pts
|613.8
|680.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|27.9
|30.9
|Fantasy Rank
|56
|72
John Collins vs. Shaedon Sharpe Insights
John Collins & the Jazz
- John Collins' averages for the season are 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Jazz are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -202 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (23rd in NBA), and allow 120 per contest (25th in league).
- Utah records 46.8 rebounds per game (third in league) while allowing 42.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.
- The Jazz hit 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.
- Utah has lost the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (28th in league).
Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers
- Shaedon Sharpe's numbers for the season are 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.
- The Trail Blazers' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per outing (15th in the league).
- Portland pulls down 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in the league) while conceding 45.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.
- The Trail Blazers knock down 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (19th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.6.
- Portland has committed 15 turnovers per game (26th in NBA play) while forcing 15.8 (second in the league).
John Collins vs. Shaedon Sharpe Advanced Stats
|Stat
|John Collins
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-8.5
|-6.3
|Usage Percentage
|18.8%
|22.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.3%
|55%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.1%
|8.6%
|Assist Pct
|4.5%
|15.6%
