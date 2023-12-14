How to Watch the Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Having dropped seven in a row on the road, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch the action on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ as the Kraken and the Blackhawks square off.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|Kraken
|4-3 CHI
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.
- The Kraken rank 27th in the NHL with 77 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|30
|4
|19
|23
|15
|19
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|30
|8
|13
|21
|15
|19
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|30
|7
|12
|19
|10
|12
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|30
|13
|5
|18
|9
|9
|54.1%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 97 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
- With 66 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|28
|12
|12
|24
|26
|24
|40.9%
|Philipp Kurashev
|22
|6
|10
|16
|12
|12
|55.8%
|Jason Dickinson
|28
|9
|5
|14
|10
|23
|47.6%
|Nick Foligno
|28
|4
|8
|12
|9
|21
|45.9%
|Seth Jones
|27
|0
|11
|11
|30
|12
|-
