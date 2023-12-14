The Seattle Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn has been vital to Seattle this season, collecting 23 points in 30 games.

Bjorkstrand has chipped in with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists).

Eeli Tolvanen's 19 points this season are via seven goals and 12 assists.

Joey Daccord (4-5-6) has a goals against average of 2.7 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 35th in the NHL.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his team with 24 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 games (playing 19:20 per game).

With 16 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 10 assists through 22 games, Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's attack.

This season, Jason Dickinson has nine goals and five assists for Seattle.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-9-1 in 13 games this season, conceding 44 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 329 saves and an .882 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 29th 2.57 Goals Scored 2.36 31st 19th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.46 27th 20th 30.2 Shots 27.4 30th 6th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 17th 20.21% Power Play % 10% 30th 22nd 77.65% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 24th

