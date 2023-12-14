Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Thinking about a bet on Beniers in the Kraken-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Beniers vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:22 per game on the ice, is -20.

Beniers has a goal in four games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Beniers has a point in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Beniers has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -31 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 30 Games 4 13 Points 5 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 2

