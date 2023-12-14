Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nez Perce County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Nez Perce County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ambrose High School at Lapwai High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
