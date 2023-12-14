Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 14?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- In seven of 30 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.
- Bjorkstrand averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|16:17
|Home
|W 7-1
Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
