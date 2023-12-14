Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Owyhee County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Royal High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
