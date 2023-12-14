Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bellemare stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Bellemare has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 8:38 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 4-3 OT 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.