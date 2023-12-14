Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Shoshone County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shoshone County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wallace Junior/Senior High School at Kellogg High School