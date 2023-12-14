The Utah Jazz (8-16) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 115 - Jazz 110

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 3.5)

Trail Blazers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-5.0)

Trail Blazers (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both the Trail Blazers (11-11-0 ATS) and the Jazz (12-12-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents are more successful (58.3% of the time) than Portland and its opponents (45.5%).

Jazz Performance Insights

On offense the Jazz are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA (111.6 points per game). Defensively they are 25th (120 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Utah is third-best in the league in rebounds (46.8 per game). It is seventh in rebounds allowed (42.4 per game).

This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 26.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Utah is worst in the NBA in committing them (16.7 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.3). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 35%.

