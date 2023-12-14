Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Valley County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Valley County, Idaho today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Valley County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Council High School at Cascade High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Cascade, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.