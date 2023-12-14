The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Yanni Gourde score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gourde stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gourde averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 15:31 Home W 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.