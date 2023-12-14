Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Looking to wager on Gourde's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:54 per game on the ice, is -5.

Gourde has a goal in four games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gourde has a point in nine of 30 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 30 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -31 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 30 Games 3 11 Points 3 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.