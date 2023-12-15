We have high school basketball competition in Ada County, Idaho today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ambrose High School at Homedale High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 15

5:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverstone International School at Lighthouse Christian School