Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Ada County, Idaho today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ambrose High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverstone International School at Lighthouse Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.