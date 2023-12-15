Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Bannock County, Idaho today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Teton High School at Marsh Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Arimo, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.