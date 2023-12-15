Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Bingham County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Snake River High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Fremont High School at Firth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Firth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rigby High School at Blackfoot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
