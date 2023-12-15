Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Bingham County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Snake River High School at Kimberly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15

7:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Kimberly, ID

Kimberly, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

South Fremont High School at Firth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15

7:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Firth, ID

Firth, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Rigby High School at Blackfoot High School