Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Canyon County, Idaho. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notus High School at Four Rivers Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vale High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
