Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Canyon County, Idaho. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notus High School at Four Rivers Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Ontario, OR

Ontario, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Vale High School at Parma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15

7:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Parma, ID

Parma, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Nampa Christian High School