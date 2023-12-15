Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jefferson County, Idaho has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ririe High School at Leadore School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Leadore, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rigby High School at Blackfoot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
