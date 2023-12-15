Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kootenai County, Idaho today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kootenai High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Craigmont, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Park High School at Timberlake High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Spirit Lake, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moscow High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Rathdrum, ID
- Conference: Inland Empire Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Post Falls High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Clarkston, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
