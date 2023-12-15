Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kootenai County, Idaho today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kootenai High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15

5:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Craigmont, ID

Craigmont, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park High School at Timberlake High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15

6:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Spirit Lake, ID

Spirit Lake, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Moscow High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15

7:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Rathdrum, ID

Rathdrum, ID Conference: Inland Empire Conference

Inland Empire Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Post Falls High School at Clarkston High School