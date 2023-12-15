Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Latah County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moscow High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Rathdrum, ID
- Conference: Inland Empire Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Deary High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Deary, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.