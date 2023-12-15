Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Lewis County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kootenai High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Craigmont, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Nezperce High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Nezperce, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.