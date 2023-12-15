Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Lewis County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kootenai High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15

5:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Craigmont, ID

Craigmont, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Nezperce High School