Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Idaho today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Castleford High School at Shoshone High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15

7:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Shoshone, ID

Shoshone, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Murtaugh High School at Dietrich High School