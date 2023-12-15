Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Madison County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School - Corona at Madison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.