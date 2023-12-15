Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Twin Falls County, Idaho has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverstone International School at Lighthouse Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snake River High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castleford High School at Shoshone High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Shoshone, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murtaugh High School at Dietrich High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Dietrich, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buhl High School at Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Hailey, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.