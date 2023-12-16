Denver Broncos receiver Adam Trautman will be up against the Detroit Lions and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Trautman has 150 receiving yards on 19 grabs (28 targets), with three TDs, averaging 12.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Trautman and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trautman vs. the Lions

Trautman vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 226.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense ranks 27th in the NFL by giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (21 total passing TDs).

Watch Broncos vs Lions on Fubo!

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Trautman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trautman Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this year, Trautman has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Trautman has been targeted on 28 of his team's 378 passing attempts this season (7.4% target share).

He has been targeted 28 times this season, averaging 5.4 yards per target.

Trautman has posted a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (10.7%).

With 10 red zone targets, Trautman has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.