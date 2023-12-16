The Cure Bowl will see the Appalachian State Mountaineers meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH)?

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 27, Miami (OH) 24

Appalachian State 27, Miami (OH) 24 Appalachian State has won 75% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-2).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Mountaineers have a record of 3-1 (83.3%).

This season, Miami (OH) has been the underdog five times and won three of those games.

The RedHawks have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (+6.5)



Miami (OH) (+6.5) Appalachian State is 6-6-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Miami (OH) owns a record of 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) A total of 11 of Appalachian State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 41.5 points.

In the Miami (OH)'s 13 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 41.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.7 points per game, 20.2 points more than the point total of 41.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 56 54.5 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.7 31.7 ATS Record 6-6-1 3-3-0 3-3-1 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 4-2-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-0 2-3

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 41 43.3 Implied Total AVG 26.2 25 26.8 ATS Record 9-3-0 3-1-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 0-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 0-1 3-1

