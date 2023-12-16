Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Bannock County, Idaho? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsh Valley High School at Filer High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Filer, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.