The Baylor Bears (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game win run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Hurricanes have also won eight games in a row.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears allow.
  • When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.
  • Baylor's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Bears record 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).
  • Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 52.9 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.
  • The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (35.3%).
  • The Hurricanes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Leaders

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%
  • Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)
  • Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Oregon W 71-51 Ferrell Center
12/14/2023 Delaware State W 99-37 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Providence - Massimino Court
12/21/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Mississippi State W 74-68 Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 NJIT W 87-43 Watsco Center
12/8/2023 DePaul W 75-70 Watsco Center
12/16/2023 Baylor - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Jackson State - Watsco Center
12/28/2023 Alabama State - Watsco Center

