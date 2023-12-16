Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benewah County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Benewah County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Benewah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timberline High School at Lakeside Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Plummer, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
