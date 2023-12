There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Big Sky squads. That includes the Montana Grizzlies versus the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Weber State Wildcats at Air Force Falcons 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Weber State Wildcats at Air Force Falcons 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Weber State Wildcats at Air Force Falcons 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Idaho State Bengals at BYU Cougars 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at Fresno State Bulldogs 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 - San Francisco Dons at Portland State Vikings 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Colorado Bears at Utah State Aggies 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 - Montana Grizzlies at Cal Poly Mustangs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

