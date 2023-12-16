Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boise County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Boise County, Idaho, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garden Valley High School at Council High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Council, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
