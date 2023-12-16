If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Boise State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Boise State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Boise State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 31

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State's best wins

Boise State's signature win of the season came in a 63-58 victory on November 12 against the San Francisco Dons, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in the RPI. Tyson Degenhart led the offense against San Francisco, delivering 17 points. Second on the team was Chibuzo Agbo with 15 points.

Next best wins

63-60 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 51/RPI) on December 1

88-65 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 91/RPI) on December 17

65-61 over VCU (No. 145/RPI) on November 24

69-64 at home over North Texas (No. 275/RPI) on December 5

95-54 at home over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on December 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boise State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Broncos are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, Boise State has two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Boise State is facing the 33rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Broncos' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 19 games versus teams with records north of .500.

In terms of Boise St's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Boise State's next game

Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos

Washington State Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Boise State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.