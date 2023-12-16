In the game between the Boise State Broncos and the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Broncos to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Boise State vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boise State (+5.5) Over (48) Boise State 28, UCLA 22

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Broncos are 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

Boise State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or greater this year.

Broncos games have gone over the point total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The average total in Boise State games this season is eight more points than the point total of 48 in this outing.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Bruins have beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, UCLA has an ATS record of 2-4.

One Bruins game (out of 11) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 48 points, 6.6 fewer than the average total in this season's UCLA contests.

Broncos vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 25.8 18.1 25.5 17.2 26 19 Boise State 32.9 24.8 32.3 17.2 44 20

