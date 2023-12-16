The LA Bowl features a matchup between the UCLA Bruins (who are just 2.5-point favorites) and the Boise State Broncos on December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The contest has a point total set at 49.5.

Boise State vs. UCLA game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Boise State vs. UCLA statistical matchup

UCLA Boise State 419.9 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (14th) 299 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (94th) 190.8 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.7 (7th) 229.1 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (59th) 22 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (100th) 23 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

UCLA leaders

Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 1,266 yards (97.4 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

Jeanty also has 39 receptions for 552 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games, Taylen Green has passed for 1,752 yards (134.8 per game), with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.1%.

On the ground, Green has scored nine touchdowns and picked up 434 yards.

Eric McAlister has 47 receptions for 873 yards (67.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games.

Boise State leaders

The Bruins' offense has been led by Carson Steele, who has run for 846 yards (70.5 yards per carry) and six rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the numbers he's produced on the ground, Steele has 17 catches (on 22 targets) for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

As a runner, Tomarion Harden has compiled 722 yards on the ground with six rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

The Bruins' passing attack has been helped by the receiving skills of Harden, who has reeled in 13 balls (on 16 targets) for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Logan Loya has been a key part of the Bruins' offense in 2023, tallying 58 receptions for 650 yards and five touchdowns.

