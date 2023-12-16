The UCLA Bruins and the Boise State Broncos meet for the LA Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

UCLA ranks 79th in points scored this year (25.8 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 15th-best in the FBS with 18.1 points allowed per game. Boise State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 444 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 375.5 total yards per game, which ranks 63rd.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ABC, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Boise State vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Boise State UCLA 444 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.9 (48th) 375.5 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299 (10th) 214.7 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (23rd) 229.3 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.1 (60th) 20 (100th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (120th) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (14th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 1,752 yards on 121-of-212 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 434 rushing yards (33.4 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has rushed 204 times for a team-high 1,266 yards (97.4 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 39 receptions this season are good for 552 yards, and he's scored five touchdowns in the passing game.

George Holani has run for 606 yards across 116 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has totaled 47 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 873 (67.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens has racked up 360 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has compiled 1,610 yards (134.2 ypg) on 114-of-213 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has racked up 846 yards on 167 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Tomarion Harden has been handed the ball 136 times this year and racked up 722 yards (60.2 per game) with six touchdowns.

Logan Loya's leads his squad with 650 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 catches (out of 89 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has caught 32 passes for 455 yards (37.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Moliki Matavao has a total of 266 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCLA or Boise State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.